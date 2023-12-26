Pacers vs. Rockets December 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Houston Rockets (11-9) square off against the Indiana Pacers (13-8) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game. He's also draining 51.7% of his shots from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).
- The Pacers are receiving 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this season.
- Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Pacers are receiving 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun posts 20.5 points, 9.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 54.0% from the field.
- Fred VanVleet averages 16.7 points, 8.5 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.
- Jalen Green posts 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.5 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Pacers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Pacers
|109.4
|Points Avg.
|128.5
|105.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|51.0%
|35.9%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
