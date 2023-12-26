The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Hield put up 20 points and seven rebounds in a 117-110 loss versus the Magic.

Below we will dive into Hield's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.6 13.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.5 PRA -- 19.3 20.2 PR -- 16.6 17.7 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.9



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

Hield is averaging 7.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Hield's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 107.7 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.0 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, giving up 23.1 per contest.

The Rockets give up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Buddy Hield vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 33 17 6 0 5 2 2 11/18/2022 33 10 4 1 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.