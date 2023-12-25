Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 25
Two streaking teams hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Warriors are 6.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak going against the Nuggets, winners of four straight.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Warriors 111
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.0
- The Nuggets' .452 ATS win percentage (14-17-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Denver's games have gone over the total 41.9% of the time this season (13 out of 31), less often than Golden State's games have (17 out of 29).
- The Nuggets have a .704 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-8) this season while the Warriors have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets are averaging 115.0 points per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on defense, giving up just 110.0 points per game (fourth-best).
- Denver is 10th in the NBA with 44.7 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.1 rebounds allowed per contest.
- With 29.5 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- Denver is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Nuggets are making 11.7 treys per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 37.5% shooting percentage (11th-ranked) from three-point land.
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors are ninth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (115.8).
- On the boards, Golden State is best in the NBA in rebounds (47.7 per game). It is 13th in rebounds allowed (43.2 per game).
- This season the Warriors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 28.2 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Golden State is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (14.8 per game). And it is ranked 22nd in forcing them (12.3 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.9). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.
