The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

The 124.6 points per game the Bucks record are 12.6 more points than the Knicks give up (112).

Milwaukee is 20-4 when scoring more than 112 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

New York is 10-2 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks average only 4.2 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Bucks give up to opponents (118.8).

New York has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 125.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 122.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is ceding 118.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 118.8.

The Bucks are averaging 14.3 treys per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than they're averaging on the road (14.4, 39.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are not as good offensively, averaging 113.8 points per game, compared to 115.1 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 108.1 points per game at home, compared to 114.6 on the road.

In 2023-24 New York is allowing 6.5 fewer points per game at home (108.1) than away (114.6).

The Knicks collect 0.2 more assists per game at home (23.7) than away (23.5).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Foot

Knicks Injuries