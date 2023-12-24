Will Zack Moss Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 16?
Should you bet on Zack Moss scoring a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Moss will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Moss has picked up a team-high 764 rushing yards (58.8 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Moss has also tacked on 27 catches for 192 yards (14.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Moss has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in four games.
- He has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
Zack Moss Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|18
|88
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|30
|122
|0
|2
|23
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|23
|165
|2
|2
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|7
|21
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|57
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|11
|66
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|7
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|8
|55
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|19
|51
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|13
|28
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|4
|13
|0
|3
|20
|1
Rep Zack Moss with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.