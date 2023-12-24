Will Will Mallory cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has hauled in 141 yards receiving (on 13 catches). He has been targeted 20 times, and posts 17.6 yards per game.

Having played eight games this season, Mallory has not had a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5 5 46 0

