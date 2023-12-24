Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 199.5 per game.

Pittman has hauled in 99 balls (on 143 targets) for a team-leading 1,062 yards (75.9 per game) and four scores this year.

Pittman vs. the Falcons

Pittman vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 199.5 passing yards the Falcons give up per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Falcons' defense is 20th in the NFL by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 73.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pittman has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 78.6% of his games (11 of 14).

Pittman has received 29.2% of his team's 490 passing attempts this season (143 targets).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (69th in league play), racking up 1,062 yards on 143 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has registered a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (12.1% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

With 19 red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 8 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 TAR / 11 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 10 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

