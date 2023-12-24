Michael Pittman Jr. versus the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Colts face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Colts vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 134.2 9.6 16 62 8.30

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. has registered 99 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,062 (75.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 143 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Indianapolis' passing attacks is 18th in the NFL with 3,148 passing yards (224.9 per game) and 21st with 17 passing touchdowns.

With 344 points this season (eighth in NFL), the Colts have been getting it done on offense.

Indianapolis ranks 13th in the league in pass rate, averaging 35.0 pass attempts per game (490 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Colts are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 60 total red-zone pass attempts (42.3% red-zone pass rate).

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 111 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Atlanta is conceding the eighth-fewest yards in the league at 199.5 per game (2,793 total passing yards against).

The Falcons are conceding 19.9 points per game, the eighth-fewest in the league.

Four players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 143 40 Def. Targets Receptions 99 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.7 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1062 111 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 75.9 7.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 468 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 5 Interceptions

