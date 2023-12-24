Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly MAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the MAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Kent State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: L 84-70 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Toledo
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: L 91-81 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPNU
3. Akron
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: W 94-90 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Ohio
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: L 71-67 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Opponent: Davidson
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: W 79-58 vs Siena Heights
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: L 76-63 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: B1G+
7. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: W 70-69 vs Vermont
Next Game
- Opponent: Wilberforce
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Ball State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: L 80-63 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kent State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 72-69 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwood (MI)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: W 75-63 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: L 90-77 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: Aquinas (MI)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Buffalo
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: L 72-66 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: Niagara
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
