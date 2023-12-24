Two excellent pass-catchers will be featured when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions visit T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Check out the best contributors in this contest between the Lions and the Vikings, and what player prop bets to consider.

Sign up to bet on the Lions-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds

Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +600

Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds

Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +650

Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 49.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Jared Goff 249.5 (-113) - - Sam LaPorta - - 49.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 55.5 (-113) - Josh Reynolds - - 20.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 78.5 (-113) Jameson Williams - - 28.5 (-113)

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nick Mullens 261.5 (-113) - - T.J. Hockenson - - 52.5 (-113) K.J. Osborn - - 21.5 (-113) Justin Jefferson - - 82.5 (-113) Jordan Addison - - 47.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.