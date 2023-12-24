The Detroit Lions (10-4) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in a matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

Lions vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Lions have been winning eight times, have been behind four times, and have been tied two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Vikings have been winning five times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Lions have won the second quarter nine times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Vikings have won the second quarter nine times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up four times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Lions have won the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Lions have won the fourth quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Lions vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Lions have been winning after the first half in 11 games (9-2 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in three games (1-2).

The Vikings have been winning eight times, have trailed two times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 12.7 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Vikings have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in eight games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

