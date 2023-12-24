The Detroit Lions (10-4) square off against a fellow NFC North opponent when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Lions vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (0.1 points). Lean towards taking the Vikings.

The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 60.8%.

The Lions have won nine of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Detroit has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won three of those games.

Minnesota has entered five games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+3)



Minnesota (+3) The Lions have put together a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Lions went 6-4 against the spread.

The Vikings have covered the spread seven times over 14 games with a set spread.

Minnesota is 3-1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) Detroit and Minnesota average 0.5 more points between them than the over/under of 47.5 for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.7 less points per game (42.8) than this matchup's total of 47.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Lions' 14 games with a set total.

Vikings games have gone over the point total in four out of 14 opportunities (28.6%).

Jahmyr Gibbs Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 66.0 7 24.7 1

T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 64.4 5

