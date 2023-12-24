Josh Reynolds will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Reynolds has 535 yards receiving on 33 grabs (on 51 targets) with five TDs this campaign, averaging 41.2 yards per game.

Reynolds vs. the Vikings

Reynolds vs the Vikings (since 2021): 3 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 224 passing yards the Vikings concede per outing makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Vikings' defense ranks seventh in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this season, Reynolds has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Reynolds has 10.2% of his team's target share (51 targets on 499 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 10.5 yards per target (eighth in NFL).

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (10.6%).

With seven red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

