Jonathan Taylor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 contest against the Atlanta Falcons (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Taylor's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Taylor has run for 414 yards on 100 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 16 catches (19 targets) for 137 yards.

Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Colts this week: Zack Moss (DNP/forearm): 177 Rush Att; 764 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 27 Rec; 192 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Taylor 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 100 414 4 4.1 19 16 137 1

Taylor Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1 Week 10 @Patriots 23 69 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 15 91 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.