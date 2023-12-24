All eyes will be on QBs Taylor Heinicke and Gardner Minshew when the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) match up on December 24. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We break it all down below.

Colts vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Gardner Minshew vs. Taylor Heinicke Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Taylor Heinicke 13 Games Played 3 63.3% Completion % 55.4% 2,739 (210.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 498 (166) 14 Touchdowns 3 8 Interceptions 1 57 (4.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 68 (22.7) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 219.5 yards

: Over/Under 219.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Falcons rank eighth in the NFL with 19.9 points allowed per contest and rank 10th in total yards allowed with 311.7 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta is eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,793 (199.5 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Against the run, the Falcons are midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 15th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 1,571 (112.2 per game).

Defensively, Atlanta is second in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 37.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is third (33.5%).

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 200.5 yards

: Over/Under 200.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

