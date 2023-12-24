Will Gardner Minshew Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 16?
Should you wager on Gardner Minshew hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Minshew has taken 27 carries for 57 yards (4.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Minshew has rushed for a touchdown in two games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Gardner Minshew Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|19
|23
|171
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|27
|44
|227
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|11
|14
|155
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|33
|55
|329
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|15
|23
|305
|2
|1
|3
|29
|2
|Week 8
|Saints
|23
|41
|213
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|17
|26
|127
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|18
|28
|194
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|24
|41
|251
|0
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Week 13
|@Titans
|26
|42
|312
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|26
|39
|240
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|18
|28
|215
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
