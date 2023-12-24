Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Colts Game – Week 16
Best bets are available for when the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
When is Falcons vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Falcons favored and the difference between the two is 6.0 points.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 59.7% chance to win.
- The Falcons have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-6).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, Atlanta has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Colts have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won twice.
- Indianapolis is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+3)
- The Falcons are 4-10-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Colts have compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Indianapolis owns an ATS record of 2-3.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (43) than this game's total of 44.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under for this game.
- The Falcons have hit the over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).
- Colts games have hit the over in 10 out of 14 opportunities (71.4%).
Khadarel Hodge Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|20.6
|0
Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|13
|210.7
|14
|4.4
|3
