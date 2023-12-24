Should you wager on Donovan Peoples-Jones finding his way into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones' 22 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 119 yards (9.9 per game).

Having played 10 games this season, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD reception.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bears 1 1 17 0 Week 15 Broncos 1 1 5 0

