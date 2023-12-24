The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Before the Falcons take on the Colts, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Colts vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2.5 45 -140 +115

Colts vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 45 points.

The average over/under for Indianapolis' outings this season is 43.2, 1.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Colts have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-5-0).

This season, the Colts have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

This season, Indianapolis has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 39.8 points, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread four times this season (4-10-0).

The Falcons have gone 4-6 as moneyline favorites (winning 40% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 2-3 (40%).

Falcons vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 18.4 26 19.9 7 39.8 5 14 Colts 24.6 9 24.5 27 43.2 9 14

Colts vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

In its past three contests, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In all of their past three games, the Colts have gone over the total.

The Falcons have been outscored by 20 points this season (1.5 per game), while the Colts have put up only one more point than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-20 total points, -1.5 per game), while the Colts have scored only one more point than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.2 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.9 22.9 ATS Record 9-5-0 4-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-4-0 6-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-4 1-2

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.8 41.0 38.6 Implied Team Total AVG 21.4 21.9 20.9 ATS Record 4-10-0 2-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 3-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

