The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) hit the road to play the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Colts

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Colts Insights

The Colts rack up 24.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the Falcons allow (19.9).

The Colts rack up 27.9 more yards per game (339.6) than the Falcons give up (311.7).

This year Indianapolis piles up 114.7 yards per game on the ground, 2.5 more yards than Atlanta allows (112.2).

This season the Colts have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).

Colts Away Performance

On the road, the Colts put up 22.1 points per game and give up 22.4. That's less than they score (24.6) and allow (24.5) overall.

On the road, the Colts rack up 303.3 yards per game and concede 338.1. That's less than they gain (339.6) and allow (347.5) overall.

Indianapolis' average passing yards gained (223.6) and conceded (207.3) on the road are both lower than its overall averages of 224.9 and 220.1, respectively.

On the road, the Colts rack up 79.7 rushing yards per game and give up 130.9. That's less than they gain overall (114.7), and more than they allow (127.4).

The Colts' offensive third-down percentage in road games (34.3%) is lower than their overall average (36.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (38.3%) is higher than overall (37.2%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Tennessee W 31-28 CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati L 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh W 30-13 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/31/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 1/7/2024 Houston - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.