Colts vs. Falcons Injury Report — Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts' (8-6) injury report heading into their game against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) currently has nine players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Colts are coming off of a 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In their last outing, the Falcons were knocked off by the Carolina Panthers 9-7.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Forearm
|Out
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jack Anderson
|OG
|Illness
|Out
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Hip
|Out
|Matt Gay
|K
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Eric Johnson
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keith Smith
|FB
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jake Matthews
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bradley Pinion
|P
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Chris Lindstrom
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Colts vs. Falcons Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Colts Season Insights
- The Colts are compiling 339.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 347.5 total yards per game (21st-ranked).
- The Colts are generating 24.6 points per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24.5 points per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.
- From an offensive angle, the Colts are putting up 224.9 passing yards per game (18th-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (220.1 passing yards surrendered per game).
- With 114.7 rushing yards per game on offense, Indianapolis ranks 13th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 26th, giving up 127.4 rushing yards per game.
- The Colts have recorded 24 forced turnovers (third in NFL) and committed 20 turnovers (18th in NFL) this season for a +4 turnover margin that ranks 10th in the NFL.
Colts vs. Falcons Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-145), Colts (+125)
- Total: 44.5 points
