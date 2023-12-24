The Atlanta Falcons will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for the best contributors in this game between the Falcons and the Colts, and what player prop bets to consider.

Sign up to bet on the Falcons-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +470

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +430

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 217.5 (-113) - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 69.5 (-113) Jonathan Taylor - 70.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 16.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 40.5 (-113) Josh Downs - - 45.5 (-113)

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 35.5 (-113) - Taylor Heinicke 205.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Khadarel Hodge - - 10.5 (-113) Van Jefferson - - 10.5 (-113) Drake London - - 52.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 38.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 59.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 23.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.