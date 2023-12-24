The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) will meet the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Falcons face off with the Colts. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Colts vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Colts have led after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Falcons have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost five times, and been knotted up four times in 14 games this season.

The Falcons have won the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Colts have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 2.7 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Colts have won the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

In 14 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts have been winning after the first half in eight games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in six games.

At the end of the first half, the Falcons have led four times, have been behind eight times, and have been tied two times.

2nd Half

This season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

The Falcons have won the second half in seven games this season, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second half.

