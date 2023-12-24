Will Brock Wright cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wright will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Wright's 13 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 91 yards (10.1 per game) and one TD.

Wright has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Brock Wright Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chargers 3 2 23 1 Week 12 Packers 1 1 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 8 0 Week 14 @Bears 2 2 6 0

Rep Brock Wright with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.