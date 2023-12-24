In the Week 16 game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Amon-Ra St. Brown find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's 1,175 yards receiving (90.4 per game) pace all receivers on the Lions. He's been targeted on 132 occasions, and has collected 94 catches and seven TDs.

St. Brown has registered a touchdown catch in seven of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1 Week 11 Bears 11 8 77 1 Week 12 Packers 11 9 95 0 Week 13 @Saints 6 2 49 1 Week 14 @Bears 8 3 21 0 Week 15 Broncos 9 7 112 1

