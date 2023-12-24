Which basketball team is on top of the ACC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win ACC: +225
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
  • Last Game: W 78-70 vs Baylor

Next Game

  • Opponent: Queens
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: The CW

2. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win ACC: +260
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: W 81-69 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charleston Southern
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win ACC: +350
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 109-79 vs Queens

Next Game

  • Opponent: Radford
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

4. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win ACC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
  • Last Game: W 62-48 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Syracuse
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: The CW

5. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win ACC: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
  • Last Game: W 77-55 vs American

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wake Forest
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Virginia

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win ACC: +700
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
  • Last Game: L 77-54 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Opponent: Morgan State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Odds to Win ACC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
  • Last Game: W 91-68 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

  • Opponent: Virginia Tech
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. NC State

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win ACC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
  • Last Game: W 83-66 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

9. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Odds to Win ACC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
  • Last Game: W 83-71 vs Niagara

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pittsburgh
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: The CW

10. Boston College

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win ACC: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 81st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
  • Last Game: W 85-69 vs Lehigh

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wake Forest
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

11. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win ACC: +700
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
  • Last Game: W 97-59 vs Stonehill

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Florida
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Odds to Win ACC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: W 67-61 vs Winthrop

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lipscomb
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

13. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win ACC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
  • Last Game: L 72-64 vs Nevada

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

14. Louisville

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win ACC: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 177th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
  • Last Game: L 95-76 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Virginia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

15. Notre Dame

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-26
  • Odds to Win ACC: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 208th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
  • Last Game: W 60-56 vs Marist

Next Game

  • Opponent: Virginia
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

