Which team is going to win on Saturday, December 23, when the Utah Utes and Northwestern Wildcats square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Utes. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Utah vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (41.5) Utah 26, Northwestern 20

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The Utes have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

The Utes have beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

Utah has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Utes have seen five of its 12 games hit the over.

Utah games average 45.8 total points per game this season, 4.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 6 points or more, the Wildcats have a 5-2 record against the spread.

Out of the Wildcats' 10 games with a set total, six have hit the over (60%).

Northwestern games this year have averaged an over/under of 43.3 points, 1.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Utes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 24.5 19.8 26.7 13.4 21.4 28.6 Northwestern 22.8 23.8 27.8 24 19.8 26.4

