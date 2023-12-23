In the matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Jaguars to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45) South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars a 90.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Jaguars are 4-8-0 this season.

South Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

The Jaguars have played 12 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.

The average total for South Alabama games this season has been 51.1, 6.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this year.

Five of the Eagles' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

The average point total for the Eastern Michigan this year is 0.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 30.9 21.9 31.5 16.8 30.3 27 Eastern Michigan 20.3 24 25.8 22.7 14.8 25.3

