Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Reese Johnson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
