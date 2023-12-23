For bracketology analysis on Purdue and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-1 NR NR 110

Purdue's best wins

Purdue notched its signature win of the season on November 16, when it secured a 72-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to the RPI. With 20 points, Rashunda Jones was the leading scorer versus Texas A&M. Second on the team was Abbey Ellis, with 20 points.

Next best wins

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on November 12

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 213/RPI) on December 1

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 246/RPI) on November 26

79-63 at home over Indiana State (No. 302/RPI) on December 20

83-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321/RPI) on December 6

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Purdue is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Boilermakers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Purdue has the 51st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Boilermakers' 17 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Purdue has 17 games left this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

