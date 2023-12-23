2024 NCAA Bracketology: Purdue March Madness Odds | December 25
For bracketology insights on Purdue and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- Preseason national championship odds: +1500
How Purdue ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-1
|1-1
|3
|4
|2
Purdue's best wins
On December 16, Purdue registered its signature win of the season, a 92-84 victory over the Arizona Wildcats, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25. The leading point-getter against Arizona was Fletcher Loyer, who dropped 27 points with one rebound and three assists.
Next best wins
- 71-67 over Tennessee (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 21
- 78-75 over Marquette (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 22
- 92-86 over Alabama (No. 39/RPI) on December 9
- 73-63 over Gonzaga (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 87-57 at home over Morehead State (No. 69/RPI) on November 10
Purdue's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Based on the RPI, Purdue has four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Boilermakers have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, Purdue has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Purdue plays the second-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Boilermakers have 19 games remaining this year, including 19 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records above .500.
- Purdue has 19 games left this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.
Purdue's next game
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV Channel: BTN
