Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Kurashev against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

Kurashev has a goal in six games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 25 games this season, Kurashev has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 25 games this season, Kurashev has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Kurashev hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kurashev has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 6 18 Points 1 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

