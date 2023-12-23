The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Philipp Kurashev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

  • In six of 25 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • Kurashev has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Kurashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

