Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Philipp Kurashev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kurashev stats and insights
- In six of 25 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Kurashev has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- Kurashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kurashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|20:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.