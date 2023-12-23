Tyrese Haliburton is a player to watch when the Indiana Pacers (14-13) and the Orlando Magic (16-11) go head to head at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSFL

BSIN, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Pacers fell to the Grizzlies 116-103. With 22 points, Obi Toppin was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Obi Toppin 22 5 1 2 0 5 Tyrese Haliburton 17 4 14 0 0 2 Buddy Hield 15 6 4 2 0 5

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton posts 24.2 points, 3.9 boards and 11.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per game.

Bruce Brown posts 11.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield puts up 13.3 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 15.2 3.8 10.0 0.3 0.4 2.0 Myles Turner 15.6 6.8 0.8 0.5 1.9 1.0 Bennedict Mathurin 15.8 4.0 2.7 0.6 0.2 1.7 Bruce Brown 11.5 5.2 3.0 1.0 0.2 0.6 Buddy Hield 12.4 3.4 2.6 1.2 0.8 2.5

