Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Magic - December 23
Tyrese Haliburton is a player to watch when the Indiana Pacers (14-13) and the Orlando Magic (16-11) go head to head at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSFL
Pacers' Last Game
On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Pacers fell to the Grizzlies 116-103. With 22 points, Obi Toppin was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Obi Toppin
|22
|5
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Tyrese Haliburton
|17
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|Buddy Hield
|15
|6
|4
|2
|0
|5
Pacers vs Magic Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton posts 24.2 points, 3.9 boards and 11.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per game.
- Bruce Brown posts 11.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Buddy Hield puts up 13.3 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|15.2
|3.8
|10.0
|0.3
|0.4
|2.0
|Myles Turner
|15.6
|6.8
|0.8
|0.5
|1.9
|1.0
|Bennedict Mathurin
|15.8
|4.0
|2.7
|0.6
|0.2
|1.7
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|5.2
|3.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Buddy Hield
|12.4
|3.4
|2.6
|1.2
|0.8
|2.5
