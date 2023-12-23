The Indiana Pacers' (14-13) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Orlando Magic (16-11) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are coming off of a 116-103 loss to the Grizzlies in their last outing on Thursday. Obi Toppin's team-leading 22 points paced the Pacers in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.4 0.8

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Joe Ingles: Out (Ankle), Jalen Suggs: Out (Wrist)

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSFL

