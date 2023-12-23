Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toppin had 22 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 116-103 loss against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Toppin's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.4 12.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 4.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 17.1 17.7 PR -- 15.8 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Toppin has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Toppin's Pacers average 107 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's slowest with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have given up 110.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Magic allow 41 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Obi Toppin vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 16 6 4 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.