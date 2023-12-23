If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Notre Dame and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 164

Notre Dame's best wins

Notre Dame picked up its signature win of the season on December 22, when it beat the Marist Red Foxes, who rank No. 180 in the RPI rankings, 60-56. With 20 points, Markus Burton was the leading scorer against Marist. Second on the team was Julian Roper, with 12 points.

Next best wins

66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 266/RPI) on November 17

75-55 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on November 22

86-65 at home over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on December 5

70-63 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on November 6

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Notre Dame has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Notre Dame has drawn the 108th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Fighting Irish have 19 games remaining this year, including none against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records over .500.

As far as Notre Dame's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network

