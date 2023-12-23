Nick Foligno will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues meet on Saturday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Foligno in the Blackhawks-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Foligno vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Foligno has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In Foligno's 32 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Foligno has a point in nine games this season (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Foligno has an assist in seven of 32 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Foligno's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Foligno has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foligno Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 3 15 Points 0 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

