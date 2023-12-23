Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Lukas Reichel light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In three of 31 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Reichel averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
