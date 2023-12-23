Should you bet on Louis Crevier to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

Crevier is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).

Crevier has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

