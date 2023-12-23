In the upcoming tilt versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jason Dickinson to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

Dickinson has scored in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Blues this season in two games (two shots).

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

