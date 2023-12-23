In the upcoming tilt versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jarred Tinordi to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

Tinordi is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.