Will Isaak Phillips Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Isaak Phillips find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in two games (one shot).
- Phillips has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Phillips recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:38
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.