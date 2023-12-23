The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Isaak Phillips find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in two games (one shot).

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:24 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:39 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:38 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

