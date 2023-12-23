If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Indiana State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Indiana State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Indiana State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 2-0 NR NR 38

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State's best wins

Indiana State picked up its best win of the season on December 2 by claiming an 85-77 victory over the Bradley Braves, the No. 65-ranked team based on the RPI. Isaiah Swope led the charge versus Bradley, recording 22 points. Next on the team was Xavier Bledson with 17 points.

Next best wins

90-67 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 109/RPI) on December 5

76-74 over Toledo (No. 153/RPI) on November 24

77-48 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 160/RPI) on November 28

83-72 over Ball State (No. 199/RPI) on December 16

103-88 over Rice (No. 221/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Indiana State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Sycamores have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Indiana State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Sycamores have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Indiana State has the 232nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Sycamores' 14 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Indiana St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Indiana State's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana State Sycamores Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Indiana State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.