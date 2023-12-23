If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Indiana and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 2-0 NR 42 60

Indiana's best wins

Indiana picked up its signature win of the season on December 5, when it grabbed a 78-75 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in the RPI. Malik Reneau was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Michigan, posting 15 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

69-68 at home over Morehead State (No. 69/RPI) on December 19

89-76 over Harvard (No. 75/RPI) on November 26

65-53 at home over Maryland (No. 164/RPI) on December 1

89-80 at home over Wright State (No. 170/RPI) on November 16

83-66 at home over North Alabama (No. 261/RPI) on December 21

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Indiana has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Indiana is facing the 64th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Hoosiers' 19 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and 19 are against teams with records above .500.

IU's upcoming schedule features five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kennesaw State Owls

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kennesaw State Owls Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: B1G+

