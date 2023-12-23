When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Evansville be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Evansville ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-1 NR NR 39

Evansville's best wins

Evansville registered its best win of the season on December 2, when it beat the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank No. 172 in the RPI rankings, 91-89 in overtime. With 27 points, Antonio Thomas was the leading scorer against Northern Iowa. Second on the team was Ben Humrichous, with 18 points.

Next best wins

98-91 at home over UT Martin (No. 182/RPI) on December 18

74-50 at home over Ball State (No. 199/RPI) on November 18

72-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on November 6

70-61 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 214/RPI) on December 16

85-77 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 270/RPI) on November 24

Evansville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Purple Aces are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Schedule insights

Evansville has drawn the 295th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Purple Aces' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams over .500.

Evansville's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Evansville's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Evansville Purple Aces

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Evansville Purple Aces Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

