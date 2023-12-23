Will Colin Blackwell Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Colin Blackwell going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 53 games last season, Blackwell scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- In four games against the Blues last season, he took two shots, but did not score a goal.
- Blackwell produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.6 shots per game, sinking 3.8% of them.
Blues 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
