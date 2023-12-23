On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Colin Blackwell going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 53 games last season, Blackwell scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In four games against the Blues last season, he took two shots, but did not score a goal.

Blackwell produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.6 shots per game, sinking 3.8% of them.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

