The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), winners of seven straight. The Bulldogs are underdogs by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 12:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

Butler vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -5.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Butler has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

Butler has a 153.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.9 more points than this game's point total.

Butler's ATS record is 7-4-0 this year.

Butler has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Butler has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Butler vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 5 45.5% 74.4 158.2 63 132.6 142.4 Butler 6 54.5% 83.8 158.2 69.6 132.6 143.6

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Friars beat the spread 11 times in 18 Big East games last year.

The Bulldogs score 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Friars give up to opponents (63).

When it scores more than 63 points, Butler is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

Butler vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 6-5-0 4-3 2-9-0 Butler 7-4-0 1-1 5-6-0

Butler vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Butler 15-2 Home Record 10-6 6-6 Away Record 3-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

