The Providence Friars (7-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Providence Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Posh Alexander: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 17.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 12.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Ticket Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Butler vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank 190th 74.3 Points Scored 83.6 37th 47th 64.6 Points Allowed 70.1 158th 96th 38.6 Rebounds 37.9 126th 268th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 288th 189th 7.4 3pt Made 8.0 135th 150th 13.9 Assists 15.5 65th 266th 13.0 Turnovers 10.8 103rd

