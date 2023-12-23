Butler vs. Providence December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Providence Friars (7-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 17.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Davis: 12.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Butler vs. Providence Stat Comparison
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|190th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|83.6
|37th
|47th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|158th
|96th
|38.6
|Rebounds
|37.9
|126th
|268th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|288th
|189th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.0
|135th
|150th
|13.9
|Assists
|15.5
|65th
|266th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|10.8
|103rd
