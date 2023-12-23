Butler vs. Providence: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
Two streaking squads meet when the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Friars are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, who have won seven in a row.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Butler matchup.
Butler vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Providence Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Providence (-5.5)
|141.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Providence (-5.5)
|142.5
|-215
|+176
Butler vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Butler has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Providence has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Friars games have hit the over.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Bulldogs were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
